Where to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

The New York Knicks will seek to close the series in this Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers who dream of forcing a seventh game. Dive into the key details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

As anticipated, the series between these two teams has been fiercely contested. The 3-1 lead in favor of the New York Knicks might seem misleading when considering each of the four games played individually. Several of these matches could have swung in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the reality is that the New York team demonstrated superior closing capabilities, placing them just one win away from securing a spot in the conference semifinals. The 76ers, facing elimination, must approach the upcoming game with an all-or-nothing mindset. They require three consecutive victories to advance to the next round.

When will the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will be played this Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT MSG, NBC Sports Philadelphia.