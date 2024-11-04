Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Detroit Pistons take on Los Angeles Lakers in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers will face against each other in an exciting 2024 NBA regular-season clash. Fans can catch every moment of this high-energy matchup, from the opening tip to the final buzzer, with game times and streaming options available here.

The Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers clash tonight in a matchup between two teams with drastically different season trajectories. The Pistons are off to a rough start, echoing last season’s struggles as they sit at 1-5, raising questions about whether they’re focused on development or eyeing another rebuilding year.

On the other hand, the Lakers, led by the father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny James, are looking to notch their fifth win as they seek redemption following a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. With momentum on their side, Los Angeles are primed to capitalize on Detroit’s shaky start.

When will the Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

Detroit Pistons take on Los Angeles Lakers this Monday, November 4, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 7:30 PM (ET).

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons – Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: SportsNet LA.