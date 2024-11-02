Lakers News: LeBron James sends heartfelt message to Vince Carter ahead of jersey retirement

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent a heartfelt message to NBA legend Vince Carter ahead of his jersey retirement with the Toronto Raptors.

The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Toronto Raptors on the night before the Raptors’ planned jersey retirement ceremony for Vince Carter, the NBA icon who shares the record with LeBron James for the most seasons played in the league.

After the game, reporters asked LeBron about the Raptors’ decision to retire Carter’s jersey, and the Lakers’ star offered a moving tribute, underscoring Carter’s impact on the sport and on Canada.

“[Carter’s jersey retirement] makes all the sense in the world, with what he’s done for this franchise, the impact that he had in this community, the way he changed how basketball is looked at in Canada. Well deserved,” James told reporters following the Lakers’ win, via Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This season, LeBron matched Carter’s record for the most seasons played in the NBA, though James is likely to continue and break yet another record.

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat is defended by Vince Carter #25 of the Dallas Mavericks during a game at American Airlines Arena. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Advertisement

LeBron recalls Carter’s greatest moments

Along with his heartfelt tribute, LeBron was asked to name his favorite Vince Carter moments. He didn’t hesitate to recall a few iconic plays.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers’ LeBron James shares his thoughts on son Bronny’s key moment vs. Cavs

“He has so many [excellent moments]. The 50-point game versus the Sixers in the postseason,” LeBron said. “The two-hand windmill backwards dunk versus Indiana on Chris Mullin and Rik Smits. The lob in preseason down at University of North Carolina, got that windmill.”

Advertisement

“I mean, there’s a ton,” he continued. “There’s too many to name. And obviously, the dunk contest. When he shut down the dunk contest and he gave the ‘it’s over’ signal.”

Carter’s legacy with the Raptors

Widely regarded as the best player in Raptors history, Carter played six and a half seasons in Toronto after being drafted fifth overall in 1998. Carter won Rookie of the Year honors in 1998-99, led the Raptors to their first playoff appearance in 1999-2000, and their first playoff series win in 2000-01 and he represented Toronto in four All-Star games.

Advertisement