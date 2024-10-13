Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Golden State Warriors take on Detroit Pistons in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Golden State Warriors face off against Detroit Pistons in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown, offering fans an early glimpse at both teams’ preparations for the upcoming season. USA viewers can catch all the action live by exploring streaming options to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this exciting matchup.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Two teams looking to bounce back from disappointing 2023-2024 campaigns are set to clash. The Golden State Warriors, despite boasting one of the NBA’s most talented rosters, fell short in the first round of the Play-in Tournament. This season, they’re determined to seek redemption.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons had a dismal run, finishing as the league’s worst team. With a significantly revamped roster, Detroit are aiming for a much-improved showing, hoping to make a push for the postseason. Both teams are eager to get on the right track and enter the regular season in peak form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons match be played?

Golden State Warriors face Detroit Pistons this Sunday, October 13, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 8:30 PM (ET).

Detroit Pistons Guard Cade Cunningham – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

see also NBA News: Jimmy Butler delivers a clear message to the Miami Heat about his season goals

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on NBA League Pass.