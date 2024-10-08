Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Los Angeles Clippers face Brooklyn Nets in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireBrooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons

By Leonardo Herrera

Los Angeles Clippers face off against Brooklyn Nets in a 2024 NBA Preseason matchup, giving fans an early look at both teams before the regular season begins. USA fans should mark their calendars and check out here streaming options to catch all the live action.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets are set to clash after contrasting 2023-2024 campaigns. The Clippers, who finished fourth in the Western Conference, put up a valiant effort but fell short in the first round of the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks. Now, the Clippers are looking for revenge and aiming to go deeper into the postseason this year.

On the other side, the Brooklyn Nets struggled mightily in the Eastern Conference, ranking among the weaker teams. While they haven’t made significant offseason moves, the Nets are focusing on developing their current roster in hopes of turning things around. With a renewed emphasis on internal growth, Brooklyn are determined to improve and make a stronger impact this season.

When will the Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets match be played?

Los Angeles Clippers take on Brooklyn Nets this Tuesday, October 8, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets live in the USA on NBA League Pass.

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

