NBA News: Stephen Curry opens up about his retirement plans

Stephen Curry, one of the NBA’s most iconic figures and a fan favorite, has been the cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors for over a decade. While thoughts of his life after basketball once seemed distant, Curry revealed in a recent interview with ESPN that he has started considering his retirement plans as a professional player, offering a rare glimpse into the next chapter of his journey.

“More than I probably have before. I think, you know, it’s okay to accept and acknowledge that the end is near at whatever point. But only because it allows you to enjoy what’s happening right now… The more you talk about it, the more you acknowledge it, it levels up just the sense of urgency of the moment,” affirmed the NBA veteran player.

Stephen continues to defy expectations with his remarkable performance, showcasing his brilliance even at this stage of his career. He is averaging an impressive 21.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per NBA game, all while maintaining a stellar 40.3% three-point shooting percentage. Statistically, he is not just a key contributor but the clear standout and driving force for the Warriors.

However, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to find balance on both ends of the floor, with neither their offense nor defense performing at an optimal level. The addition of Dennis Schroder has yet to deliver the significant boost the team had hoped for, as they have managed just one win in their last three games.

The responsibility, however, does not fall solely on Schroder. The entire team needs to elevate its performance across all areas to provide better support for Curry, enabling him to remain a game-changer and potentially even improve his already impressive numbers.

Stephen Curry’s chances of winning 2024 NBA title look slim

Despite having star players like Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle, trailing the Los Angeles Lakers in the race for a direct playoff spot. They currently sit in third place in the Pacific Division. While the team boasts a promising mix of seasoned veterans and developing young talent, this combination has yet to translate into consistent success.

Defensively, the Warriors face challenges that have been uncharacteristic compared to previous seasons. Although they have the potential to contend for the NBA title, their path forward relies entirely on addressing these issues. To compete at the highest level, the team must regain their defensive strength while maintaining their offensive output. Sharing the offensive workload will be crucial, as Curry and Wiggins continue to carry the team but need additional support from another reliable scorer to elevate their chances.