Boston Celtics will play against Miami Heat for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

The Miami Heat are gearing up to face the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Dive into the key details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

The start of the series between these two rivals favored the Boston Celtics greatly, as they claimed the game with significant authority. A response from the Miami Heat was anticipated, and it materialized in game 2, allowing them to level the series before heading to Florida.

There, once again, the Celtics asserted dominance, decisively winning game 3. With the series standing at 2-1, the Boston team understands that a victory here would provide them with the opportunity to settle matters at home. Hence, the Miami Heat cannot afford to lose, as it would leave them in a precarious position.

When will the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be played this Monday, April 29 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial).