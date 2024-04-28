New Orleans Pelicans will face Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against each other in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Dive into the key details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Despite being a series between the last and first qualifiers, few could have predicted the significant advantage obtained by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who now stand just one game away from completing a decisive sweep.

The New Orleans Pelicans are aware that mounting a comeback won’t be easy, given that it has never been accomplished in NBA history. However, they are determined to allow themselves to be inspired by the possibility. To achieve this, they must secure victories in all the remaining games, starting with the upcoming one, which would, for the time being, prevent them from being swept.

When will the New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder will be played this Monday, April 29 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder –

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial).