New York Knicks will face Indiana Pacers for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 5. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Get ready for the showdown as the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals. Explore the key details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all conveniently accessible right here.

The series between two long-standing rivals, the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, has proven to be truly intense. While such intensity was anticipated, the Knicks‘ initial two victories briefly cast doubt on the parity of the matchup, despite the relatively small point differential.

However, the Indiana Pacers mounted a strong comeback by winning the first two games of the conference semifinals played at home, thus leveling a series that is now guaranteed to extend to at least six games. This upcoming duel will undoubtedly be pivotal, as the victor will get the opportunity to qualify for the Conference finals by winning one of the two remaining games.

When will the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will be played this Tuesday, May 14 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner – IMAGO / Xinhua

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Semifinals game between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, True TV.