Even though it's been five years since he left Southern California, New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram could find himself going back to the Los Angeles Lakers very soon.

Back in 2016, the Los Angeles Lakers hoped Brandon Ingram would become their savior, and they took him with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. He drew comparisons to Kevin Durant, and the upside was clearly there.

Then again, just like what happens with multiple players, he just couldn’t break out in Southern California. His team wasn’t very good, he wasn’t well-coached, and he may not have been mentally strong enough at that point in his career.

Ingram took a huge leap when he was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans. He blossomed into an efficient three-level scorer and a good defender, finally living up to his potential.

Lakers Could Pursue Brandon Ingram

So, now that he’s nearing the end of his contract in New Orleans, an unnamed executive believes Rob Pelinka could look to lure him back to Hollywood and trade for him:

“It’s an idea, if they’re willing to take the chance [to go after Ingram],” the executive told Heavy Sports. “Brandon as a third option with LeBron and Anthony Davis, it certainly makes them better, it gets them back to being a contender, or at least in that orbit.”

It’s A High-Risk/High-Reward Trade

However, as great a player as he is, he does come with some risks. Besides being injury-prone, he’s also eligible for an extension, so they would have to make the numbers work:

“Anyone who trades for Ingram, you’re not going to have to give up a full star package because he gets hurt a lot and because you’ve got to pay him,” the executive told Heavy. “That’s why I think the Lakers are on the list, where he might wind up. Because he’s going to have to go somewhere where they can pay him.”

The Lakers need to get a third star, and while they will likely pursue Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young, they might not have enoguh assets to get them, and that’s when Ingram might come in handily for them.