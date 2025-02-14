NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals how Butler’s arrival is boosting the team’s performance

Golden State Warriors appear to be rediscovering their identity following the addition of superstar Jimmy Butler. Since his arrival, the team has posted a 3-1 record, with Butler contributing solid numbers while seemingly unlocking an even more dominant version of Stephen Curry. The two-time NBA MVP recently spoke about how Butler’s presence has positively impacted the team’s performance.

Following Golden State’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Curry acknowledged Butler’s influence on his scoring efficiency. “There’s definitely a correlation,” Curry told reporters. “Just being organized offensively and being able to have an outlet or a different look if they want to trap. Every possession just doesn’t feel as hard. You still see attention; you still see defenses, but they have to worry about something else.

“We’re just putting people in the right spots. So obviously, I’ve got to be aggressive. I think earlier in the year, that aggression didn’t necessarily lead to anything as consistently as it has these last two games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the trade deadline, Curry has been on a scoring tear, leading the NBA in total points (161), three-pointers made (29), and field goals made (51). He has finished with at least 25 points in all five Warriors games post-deadline, helping Golden State secure three crucial wins. His latest performance: 27 points, five rebounds, and five three-pointers in a victory over the Houston Rockets.

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against Aaron Holiday #0 of the Houston Rockets

Advertisement

A defensive anchor and a veteran presence

One of Golden State’s biggest struggles this season has been defensive consistency. Butler, a five-time All-Defensive selection, has immediately changed that dynamic. His versatility, ability to guard multiple positions, and aggressive mindset have eased the defensive burden on Draymond Green, allowing the Warriors to implement a more structured and disciplined defensive scheme. His presence alone has provided accountability—a factor that was missing earlier in the season.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry admits poor decisions led to loss against Mavericks

Beyond his on-court impact, Butler’s leadership has been invaluable. He brings the same championship mentality that helped the Miami Heat reach two NBA Finals in four years. His influence on young players like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Quinten Post is already evident, as both have embraced a more disciplined, defense-first approach under his guidance.

Advertisement

The Warriors’ playoff push: a new contender emerges?

With Butler in the lineup, Golden State looks rejuvenated and ready to make a serious push in the Western Conference standings. While the team still has work to do to solidify its playoff positioning, Butler’s arrival has injected much-needed urgency and confidence into the squad. His leadership, two-way ability, and championship experience could be the missing piece that propels the Warriors back into title contention.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the developing chemistry between Butler and Curry. If their early success continues, the Warriors may be reestablishing themselves as a legitimate contender in the NBA.

Advertisement