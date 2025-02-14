Stephen Curry gets real on the possibility of teaming up with LeBron and Durant

The NBA trade deadline brought shocking moves that could reshape the league for years to come. Unexpected trades have left players—both role players and superstars—on edge, knowing that no one is truly safe from sudden transactions. But amid the uncertainty, the idea of a historic superstar alliance remains a fascinating possibility. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry recently addressed the notion of teaming up with LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Stephen Curry sat down for an exclusive interview with the San Francisco Standard, where he reflected on his present and future. When asked about the rumored possibility of James and Durant joining the Warriors, he acknowledged the league’s unpredictability.

“As you’ve seen recently, this league is crazy. So you never say never,” Curry told reporters. “I think it’s funny now because we have our Team USA picture, where all three of us [are together]. It’s nice for a headline. But again, I guess everything is possible and nothing is possible all at the same time in this league. I loved my experience playing with them, for sure. But this isn’t fantasy basketball, either. You kind of have to be reasonable.”

Golden State reportedly made inquiries about bringing Durant back before the deadline, but the Phoenix Suns star declined—seemingly due to lingering tensions with Draymond Green from his first stint with the Warriors. Meanwhile, rumors also circulated about LeBron potentially joining Golden State, though nothing substantial materialized.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant celebrate the gold medal won with Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Superteams in the modern NBA: is another superstar trio feasible?

The NBA has a long history of dominant superteams shaping the league’s landscape. From the Miami Heat’s Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh to the Warriors’ dynasty with Curry, Durant, and Klay Thompson, the formula for championship success has often involved stacking elite talent.

However, in today’s era of player empowerment, luxury tax penalties, and competitive balance concerns, forming another superstar trio is easier said than done. Curry’s comments highlight the paradox of modern NBA roster-building—while anything is theoretically possible, assembling a trio of legends requires overcoming financial, strategic, and personality-driven obstacles.

Would a superteam featuring Curry, Durant, and LeBron even be feasible under the salary cap? Would team dynamics and egos allow such a move to work? And perhaps most importantly—would another Big Three benefit the league, or would it dilute competition?

While trade rumors continue to swirl, one thing remains clear: the NBA’s landscape is ever-changing, and while the dream of a Curry-LeBron-Durant alliance is intriguing, it may remain just that—a dream.

