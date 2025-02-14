Ronaldo acknowledges Brazil’s crisis, issues strong request regarding Neymar and Vinicius

Ronaldo Nazario, one of soccer’s most prominent figures for over a decade, led Brazil to the 2002 FIFA World Cup title in South Korea and Japan. Today, those glory days seem distant, and the former Real Madrid striker made an honest reflection on the current state of Brazilian soccer. He also issued a special request regarding Neymar and Vinicius Junior.

“We dominated world soccer for many years, but now we have to be humble enough to understand that we have been surpassed,” Ronaldo said in an interview with former player Romario. He made it clear that Brazil no longer holds the dominant position in global soccer that it did two decades ago.

When discussing the steps Brazil must take to regain its stature, the 2002 Ballon d’Or winner highlighted two key players. “Neymar is an important pillar. Vinicius is also an important pillar. We have two great players. We have to start from there, find a way for the team to play for them,” he explained.

Ronaldo was full of praise for the Santos star’s leadership and impact. “Neymar is a figure who inspires young players. On the field, he has a lot of personality, takes risks, tries, and is not afraid of kicks. He’s a scorer. I hope he comes back well because if he is well, the national team will find a good direction,” Nazario said. He added that Ney’s presence helps to “make up for the structural problems that the national team is experiencing.”

Ronaldo during a game between Brazil and Belgium in the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo expects more from Vinicius

While Ronaldo acknowledged Vinicius Junior’s incredible performances with Real Madrid, calling his club contributions “crazy,” he made it clear that the winger has not yet replicated that form with the Brazilian national team. “He doesn’t manage to perform the same in the national team,” the former striker stated.

This has been a recurring critique of Vini’s performances with Brazil. Despite his status as one of the best players in the world and the current winner of FIFA’s The Best award, he has yet to make a similar impact with his national team.

Since making his debut in 2019, Vinicius has played 37 matches for Brazil, including friendlies, World Cup qualifiers, the 2021 and 2024 Copa America, and the 2022 World Cup. However, he has not won any titles with Brazil and has scored only five goals—far too few for a player of his caliber.

Ronaldo’s ambition for Brazilian soccer

In the same interview with Romario, Ronaldo expressed his desire to play a key role in the future of Brazilian soccer. He revealed that he feels prepared to serve as the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), aiming to bring “efficient management” and focus on developing young talent. “The CBF has to be the most beloved institution in Brazil. My goal is for soccer to be a transformative agent in Brazil,” he said.

This wouldn’t be Ronaldo’s first venture into soccer management. He currently serves as the president of Real Valladolid, a La Liga club in Spain, and was for years the majority owner of Cruzeiro, one of Brazil’s most storied clubs, where he began his playing career in 1992.