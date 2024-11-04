Where to watch Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Washington Wizards will face Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Washington Wizards are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in an exciting 2024 NBA regular-season clash. Fans can catch every moment of this high-energy matchup, from the opening tip to the final buzzer, with game times and streaming options available here.

Following a tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors have bounced back impressively, stringing together three straight wins as they aim for a fourth. A victory would improve their record to 6-1, potentially placing them atop the standings, pending Oklahoma City‘s outcome as the Thunder remain unbeaten at 6-0.

Their next test comes against the Washington Wizards, who are eager to rebound from a recent loss to the Miami Heat, which dropped them to 2-3. The Wizards are looking to avoid a losing record and even out at 3-3 with a crucial win.

When will the Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Washington Wizards face Golden State Warriors this Monday, November 4, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 7:15 PM (ET).

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.