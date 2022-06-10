Millions of basketball fans sit down to watch any game of the Golden State Warriors to see one of the best to ever play the game, Stephen Curry. Many may have wondered why he chews his mouthguard, so here we'll explain it.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in the hunt of another NBA championship. The Dubs have made their sixth NBA Finals in eight years, hoping to win their first title since 2018.

Steve Kerr's men didn't begin the series on the right foot, trailing 1-2 to the Boston Celtics ahead of Game 4 at the TD Garden. However, with Steph is in the lineup, the Warriors will not give up until the very end.

Arguably the greatest shooter of all time, Curry became one of the best basketball players in the modern era, making millions of fans in the process. But which are the secrets behind his success? Well, it seems that chewing his mouthguard is one of them.

Why Stephen Curry chews his mouthguard during NBA games

NBA fans who attend games or sit down to watch them at home can witness how easy it is for Steph to score three-pointers. However, they may also notice a curious habit in him. Curry chews his mouthguard, but it's not something new. In fact, he's been doing it since college.

"I got elbowed in college my junior year and kind of busted my lip open. And so I wore a mouthpiece after that every single game," Curry said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2015. "And then every year it's kind of gotten farther and farther away from my teeth."

But why does he chew the mouthguard? Well, in the same interview, Stephen Curry said he chews his mouthguard because it helps him to calm down during games, which allows him to perform better.

Every player has their own formula to succeed. Besides hard work and a lot of talent, it seems that for Curry, chewing his mouthguard works. It may not be the most conventional way to use it, but if it helps, good for him.