Why isn’t Stephen Curry playing today, Nov. 13, for Warriors vs Spurs in 2026 NBA Cup?

The Golden State Warriors are fighting to keep pace in the Western Conference as they prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs without Stephen Curry.

It hasn’t been the smoothest start to the 2026–27 NBA season for the Golden State Warriors. Despite sitting at 8–4, their overall execution has left plenty to be desired. Stephen Curry had been carrying the offensive load over the past few games, which makes his absence tonight against the San Antonio Spurs a massive blow for the NBA Cup.

Per the Warriors‘ latest injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup with San Antonio, Curry has been ruled out with an oblique abdominal tear. According to senior NBA insider Chris Haynes, the veteran guard will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning Golden State will be without its franchise cornerstone for an extended stretch of the regular season.

With Curry sidelined, expectations will fall heavily on rookie standout Yaxel Lendeborg and guard Brandin Podziemski to generate offense against a surging Spurs squad that enters the night at 10–2 in the regular season.

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Curry joins a growing list of high-profile stars bitten by the early-season injury bug across the league, most notably Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who has already missed significant time after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery late last month.

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors.

Curry’s performance so far this season

Through 10 games in the 2026–27 campaign, Curry has averaged 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while flirting with 50/40/90 shooting splits (50.0% FG, 45.7% 3PT, 98.7% FT). Highlighted by 44- and 41-point outbursts, his scoring tear has been the primary catalyst behind Golden State’s 8–4 start.

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Curry’s momentum stalled on Nov. 11 after he suffered a right oblique abdominal tear early in a road loss to the Houston Rockets. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks—with his total absence potentially stretching closer to a month—leaving the Warriors to navigate a critical stretch without their top scorer.

The games Curry is expected to miss

The Warriors face seven games over the next two weeks (Nov. 13–27) without Curry, opening with a four-game road trip against San Antonio, New Orleans, Dallas, and Memphis. Playing five of those seven contests away from Chase Center—including a back-to-back set against the Mavericks and Grizzlies—will heavily test Golden State’s depth as it tries to protect its 8–4 record.

Key takeaways

Stephen Curry has been ruled out with an oblique abdominal tear, Chris Haynes reported.

with an oblique abdominal tear, Chris Haynes reported. Curry has averaged 27.8 points through 10 games in the 2026–27 campaign.

through 10 games in the 2026–27 campaign. The Golden State Warriors face seven games over the next two weeks without Stephen Curry.