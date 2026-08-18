Victor Wembanyama admits representing France means far more than playing in the NBA

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama emphasized that representing France on the international stage carries greater meaning than playing in the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama is definitively the top star poised to become the face of the NBA, having already reached the NBA Finals while delivering standout performances on the international stage with France.

Wembanyama has heeded the call of duty anew, agreeing to play for France in the latest window of the FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers. In a report from BasketNews, the 22-year-old center admitted that representing France will always be more significant than playing in the NBA.

“It means more because you wear it for much shorter periods of time. The intensity of the Olympic Games, for example, is something that happens over a matter of weeks, so everything is decided in the moment,” Wembanyama said. “There are very few games in an international career. Every one of them really matters.”

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When will Wemby play for France?

France will face Slovenia on August 28 and Sweden on August 30. France lead Group L with a 5-1 record. Wembanyama last suited up for his home country at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they lost to Team USA in the gold medal game.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during 2026 NBA Finals.

While the two-time All-Star is busy preparing for his fourth season with the San Antonio Spurs, he did not want to turn down the chance to play for the national team. That desire to wear the jersey for France once again is also driven by a thirst for redemption following what happened at the Olympic Games.

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Wembanyama could have used the entire offseason to avoid basketball and fully rest after coming off a grueling campaign that saw the Spurs reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. However, he chose not to, as playing for the national team is always paramount for him, similar to his fellow stars from Europe.

A new coach for Wemby

There will be adjustments for Wembanyama, as France are now handled by head coach Frederic Fauthoux. Still, the center noted that it should not pose a problem.

“I wouldn’t go as far as calling it crucial, but it’s a very important window for me, and for many others, to get to know the coaching staff and new teammates and to lay the foundations,” added the Defensive Player of the Year.

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In addition to Wembanyama, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud, and former NBA players Evan Fournier and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will also suit up.