Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards to undergo surgery: Expected recovery timeline

After a torrid start behind Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves now must navigate an upcoming stretch without their superstar guard.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were dealt a crushing blow with the news that franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards suffered a significant knee injury that will sideline him for an extended stretch of the regular season.

According to ESPN‘s Shams Charania, Edwards will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing right knee and is expected to miss up to two months. The recovery timeline targets a late-December return, though any setback could push his season debut into the new calendar year.

Losing Edwards is devastating for a Timberwolves squad coming off a run to the Western Conference Finals behind his leadership. With their primary scoring threat on the shelf, Minnesota will lean heavily on players like LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga to keep the offense afloat.

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Coming off an electric start to the season—and a fiery, highly publicized exchange with the Miami Heat bench—Edwards now faces a grueling rehab before he can rejoin a Wolves team that was thriving around his play.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts.

Navigating without Edwards

To survive Edwards’ extended absence, Minnesota must pivot to a motion-heavy attack orchestrated by secondary playmakers like LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu. On the perimeter, wings Jaden McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga will be counted on to create their own shots off the bounce to help replace Edwards’ 25-plus points per night.

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Defensively, the Timberwolves will need to tighten up and generate transition opportunities to manufacture easy scoring. Leaning on the stout defensive identity that previously kept them afloat—going 12-9 in Edwards’ absence over recent years—will be paramount to remaining in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Timeline and projected games missed

While Edwards avoids a season-ending outcome, his late-October arthroscopic procedure carries an estimated recovery window of six to eight weeks. That timeline projects a late-December return, putting his total missed time at roughly 25 to 27 regular-season contests.

The upcoming gauntlet won’t make life easy for Minnesota, which faces Western Conference heavyweights such as Golden State, Oklahoma City, Denver, and San Antonio, alongside crucial NBA Cup group-stage matchups. Missing roughly 25 games also effectively disqualifies Edwards from reaching the NBA’s 65-game threshold required for postseason awards like All-NBA and MVP.

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Key takeaways

Anthony Edwards suffered a significant knee injury sidelining him for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

sidelining him for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards faces arthroscopic right knee surgery and could miss up to two months.

and could miss up to two months. The recovery timeline projects Anthony Edwards will miss roughly 25 to 27 regular-season games.