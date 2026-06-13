What happens if the Knicks win, tie or lose vs Spurs tonight in 2026 NBA Finals Game 5?

The Knicks are one win away from ending a championship drought that has lasted more than five decades. However, the Spurs will try to avoid that scenario.

The New York Knicks are one victory away from ending a decades-long championship drought as they enter Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals with a commanding 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

New York seized control of the series after a dramatic 107-106 victory in Game 4, putting the Spurs on the brink of elimination. The game will be played in San Antonio, where the Spurs hope to extend the series and keep their title hopes alive.

With the Larry O’Brien Trophy potentially on the line tonight, here’s what each possible outcome would mean. After a historic 29-point comeback by the Knicks, anything is possible.

Advertisement

What happens if the Knicks win Game 5?

If the Knicks win tonight, they will capture the 2026 NBA championship. The victory would give New York a 4-1 series triumph and secure the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973. It would complete one of the most memorable playoff runs in team history and cement this group among the greatest Knicks teams ever assembled.

What happens if the Knicks lose Game 5?

If the Spurs win, the series would shift back to New York for Game 6. The Knicks would still lead the Finals 3-2, but San Antonio would gain momentum and another opportunity to extend the series.

Game 6 would be played Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks would have another chance to clinch the championship in front of their home fans. Should the Spurs also win Game 6, a winner-take-all Game 7 would be necessary.

Advertisement

What happens if Knicks vs Spurs is tied after regulation?

If the score is tied at the end of regulation, Knicks and Spurs would play a five-minute overtime period to determine a winner. If the game remains tied after the first overtime, another overtime period would be played.

That process would continue indefinitely—double overtime, triple overtime, and beyond—until one team finishes with more points and wins the game. Every NBA Finals contest must produce a winner.

How close are the Knicks to the championship?

The Knicks enter Game 5 in a commanding position, needing just one more victory to secure the title. Historically, teams leading an NBA Finals series 3-1 have gone on to win the championship the vast majority of the time. It has happened 38 of 39 times with the only exception in 2016 when LeBron James and the Cavaliers came back against the Golden State Warriors led by Stephen Curry.