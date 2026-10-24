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Are Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving playing today, Oct. 24, for Mavericks vs Spurs in the 2026-27 NBA regular season?

Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving have created plenty of speculation regarding their appearance on the floor ahead of today's matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks.
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesKyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks.

Looking to keep their early-season momentum alive, the Dallas Mavericks prepare to host the winless San Antonio Spurs (0-2) tonight. However, Dallas faces significant injury concerns of its own, with the availability of both Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving up in the air ahead of tipoff.

According to the team’s latest injury report, Flagg underwent an MRI that revealed structural damage in his shoulder, ruling him out for tonight’s matchup. Meanwhile, Irving is officially listed as questionable after experiencing renewed soreness in his knee.

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Navigating the absence of their top playmakers won’t be easy, but the Mavericks catch a break against a shorthanded San Antonio frontcourt. The Spurs will also be without Jayden Quaintance, who remains sidelined with a lingering knee issue.

The setback is particularly frustrating for Irving, who recently expressed gratitude to fans following his return to the court. Instead, the veteran guard once again finds himself managing chronic knee trouble that has disrupted his rhythm over the past several seasons.

Mavericks projected starting lineup vs Spurs

With Flagg sidelined and Irving trending toward an inactive designation, head coach Dusty May will likely lean into backcourt depth and length on the perimeter to anchor the rotation.

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  • Projected Starters:
    • PG: Marcus Sasser
    • SG: Max Christie
    • SF: Zaccharie Risacher
    • PF: P.J. Washington
    • C: Daniel Gafford
  • Key Reserves:
    • Naji Marshall
    • Morez Johnson Jr.
    • Walter Clayton Jr.
    • Sergio De Larrea

Key takeaways

  • Dallas Mavericks prepare to host the winless San Antonio Spurs tonight.
  • Cooper Flagg is ruled out after an MRI revealed shoulder damage.
  • Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable due to renewed knee soreness.
Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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