Victor Wembanyama’s message after historic Spurs loss vs NY Knicks in Game 4 of 2026 NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs were just minutes away from tying the NBA Finals before watching a 29-point lead disappear in historic fashion.

The San Antonio Spurs are now on the brink of elimination after suffering one of the most devastating losses in NBA Finals history. Despite leading by 29 points in the second half of Game 4, the Spurs watched the New York Knicks complete a stunning comeback to win 107-106.

The result marked the largest comeback ever recorded in an NBA Finals game and gave New York a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. The loss leaves San Antonio needing three consecutive victories to capture the championship. While Game 5 will be played in San Antonio on Saturday, the Knicks have already guaranteed that, at minimum, the series will return to Madison Square Garden for a potential Game 6.

Following the heartbreaking defeat, Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama addressed the team’s mindset moving forward. “What’s going through my mind right now? I think it’s going to go one of two ways. A bad one and a good one. The bad one would be giving up. The good one would be getting stronger through this, getting more together. I know this is what we’re going to do.”

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What did Victor Wembanyama say after the Spurs’ Game 4 loss?

Victor Wembanyama’s comments reflected a player determined not to let one painful defeat define the series. However, the young star was also honest when discussing how the Spurs allowed such a massive lead to disappear.

When asked about the collapse in the second half, Wemby did not hide his frustration. “I think it began before that. I can’t really explain it right now. I think it’s just execution, greediness. We clearly weren’t the most hungry in the second half.”

Whether the Spurs can recover from one of the most painful losses in franchise history will be determined in Game 5, with their championship hopes hanging by a thread.