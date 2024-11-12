Wizards All-Star makes something clear on LeBron James' son Bronny's level to play in the NBA

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has made his initial appearances in the league. However, his immediate future seems set for the G League, as Wizards All-Star discussed his potential to compete at that level.

One of the South Bay Lakers’ brightest hopes in the NBA G League is none other than Bronny James, the son of LeBron James. While fans may have dreamt of seeing the father-son duo on the NBA court together, placing Bronny in the G League appears to be the right decision for his development, according to many observers.

Despite Bronny’s potential and his steady progress, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has shared a critical perspective on the young player’s readiness for the league. Speaking on The Gilbert Arenas Show, Arenas didn’t hold back when discussing Bronny’s style of play and what he sees as significant areas for improvement.

“The problem with Bronny’s game is that he’s not aggressive. And when you’re not looking to score, it becomes a problem,” Arenas said, critiquing the passive nature of Bronny’s game. He emphasized that this approach makes it easier for opposing players and teams to overlook Bronny as a scoring threat.

Arenas expanded on his critique, saying, “When you’re looking to make passes, you miss everything. If you just be ultra-aggressive—like, ‘I’m looking to score, and if you stop me, then I’ll make the pass’—you’re in control. But if you’re trying to pass first and the rim is right there, the game gets harder.”

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers is fouled by Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Arenas draws comparisons to NBA greats

As Bronny continues to develop his game, Arenas pointed to examples of former NBA stars who embodied the kind of aggressive mentality required to succeed. “When you look at Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, they’re passers, but they were so aggressive. They’d think, ‘I need to touch the paint here; I know where to pass.’ They looked at the game with an aggressive mindset.”

However, Arenas contrasted this with Bronny’s current approach. “Bronny’s game is passive. It’s awkward—when he’s supposed to shoot, he passes; when he’s supposed to pass, he shoots,” Arenas said. For this reason, he believes Bronny isn’t yet ready for the NBA. However, Arenas sees the G League as a valuable opportunity for Bronny to refine these aspects of his game.

Bronny’s first stats in the G League

The hype surrounding Bronny’s G League debut was palpable, but his on-court performance elicited mixed reactions. While the South Bay Lakers cruised to a commanding win, LeBron‘s son struggled to leave a lasting impression.

James closed the game with six points, shooting 2-of-9 from the field and failing to convert from beyond the arc. He supplemented his stat line with three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, contributing in small but notable ways.

Despite the modest outing, Bronny showed incremental progress, surpassing the scoring totals from his limited appearances with the Lakers earlier in the season. His continued development will remain a focal point for fans and analysts alike.