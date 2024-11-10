Lakers News: Bronny James gets real about his debut with South Bay Lakers at G-League

Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James shared his thoughts on playing for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G-League.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced last week that Bronny James would join their G–League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, for home games, and he recently made his debut with the team.

In a 110-96 win over Salt Lake City, Bronny finished with six points on 2-of-9 shooting, missing all attempts from three. He also contributed three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the game.

Afterward, Bronny reflected on playing in a sold-out arena. “I’ve seen all the buzz from me going to the G,” he said. “It’s just an amazing experience for me to go out and play my game and get some minutes under me. I’m just excited for it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some fans anticipated a more explosive start, Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari expressed his support for Bronny. “I was happy that Bronny got a chance to show the world that he can play,” Olivari said. “I’m a big advocate for pushing that he is a great basketball player, and the criticism he gets is unfair. To see him go out there and have fun with Max Lewis was fun to see.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salt Lake City HC on Bronny’s impact

Salt Lake City head coach Steve Wojciechowski emphasized the excitement of having Bronny James in the G-League. “It’s one of the great stories in basketball,” Wojciechowski said. “When you see him out there, it’s exciting. It’s exciting for the G League, and it brings eyeballs to our league.”

Advertisement

see also South Bay Lakers HC makes something clear on NBA G League debut of LeBron James' son Bronny

“And we have one of the best leagues in the world,” he continued. “Maybe the third-best league in the world, after the NBA and EuroLeague. And it’s really the future stars of the game. His story is bringing attention not just to South Bay but the league in general and for the guys who play in the league.”

South Bay president discusses Bronny’s future

South Bay Lakers president Joey Buss commented on Bronny’s journey in both the NBA and G-League. “That’s going to be fluid,” Buss told ESPN. “We’re going to do what’s best for his development.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There are a lot of factors we consider for all assignment players—injury status, practice needs, and roster balance,” he continued. “Nothing unique for Bronny. He’s just part of that system.”