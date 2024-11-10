Trending topics:
g-league

Lakers News: Bronny James gets real about his debut with South Bay Lakers at G-League

Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James shared his thoughts on playing for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G-League.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in front of Lester Quinones #25, during a 116-106 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena
© Harry How/Getty Images Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in front of Lester Quinones #25, during a 116-106 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena

By Gianni Taina

The Los Angeles Lakers announced last week that Bronny James would join their GLeague affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, for home games, and he recently made his debut with the team.

In a 110-96 win over Salt Lake City, Bronny finished with six points on 2-of-9 shooting, missing all attempts from three. He also contributed three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the game.

Afterward, Bronny reflected on playing in a sold-out arena. “I’ve seen all the buzz from me going to the G,” he said. “It’s just an amazing experience for me to go out and play my game and get some minutes under me. I’m just excited for it.”

Advertisement

While some fans anticipated a more explosive start, Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari expressed his support for Bronny. “I was happy that Bronny got a chance to show the world that he can play,” Olivari said. I’m a big advocate for pushing that he is a great basketball player, and the criticism he gets is unfair. To see him go out there and have fun with Max Lewis was fun to see.”

Advertisement

Salt Lake City HC on Bronny’s impact

Salt Lake City head coach Steve Wojciechowski emphasized the excitement of having Bronny James in the G-League. “It’s one of the great stories in basketball,” Wojciechowski said. “When you see him out there, it’s exciting. It’s exciting for the G League, and it brings eyeballs to our league.”

Advertisement
South Bay Lakers HC makes something clear on NBA G League debut of LeBron James&#039; son Bronny

see also

South Bay Lakers HC makes something clear on NBA G League debut of LeBron James' son Bronny

And we have one of the best leagues in the world,” he continued. “Maybe the third-best league in the world, after the NBA and EuroLeague. And it’s really the future stars of the game. His story is bringing attention not just to South Bay but the league in general and for the guys who play in the league.”

South Bay president discusses Bronny’s future

South Bay Lakers president Joey Buss commented on Bronny’s journey in both the NBA and G-League. “That’s going to be fluid,” Buss told ESPN. “We’re going to do what’s best for his development.”

Advertisement

There are a lot of factors we consider for all assignment players—injury status, practice needs, and roster balance,” he continued. “Nothing unique for Bronny. He’s just part of that system.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

ALSO READ

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

NFL News: Chiefs' Super Bowl champ takes shot at Bo Nix, Sean Payton's Broncos after dramatic win
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs' Super Bowl champ takes shot at Bo Nix, Sean Payton's Broncos after dramatic win

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart reveals message to the team after loss to Ole Miss
College Football

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart reveals message to the team after loss to Ole Miss

Panthers HC Dave Canales sends heartfelt message regarding Bryce Young's performance vs Giants
NFL

Panthers HC Dave Canales sends heartfelt message regarding Bryce Young's performance vs Giants

Better Collective Logo