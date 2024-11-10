South Bay Lakers HC makes something clear on NBA G League debut of LeBron James' son Bronny

Following the debut for LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, in the NBA G League, South Bay Lakers head coach Zach Guthrie shared his thoughts on the young guard’s performance.

With LeBron James, his family, and key Los Angeles Lakers players in attendance, Bronny James made his much-anticipated debut in the NBA G League. The South Bay Lakers secured a victory against the Salt Lake City Stars, and head coach Zach Guthrie addressed the media following the game.

Following his NBA league debut a few weeks ago, Bronny was expected to be a pivotal contributor for the South Bay Lakers in the G League . While some fans expressed disappointment over missed opportunities, Guthrie offered a different perspective on Bronny’s debut performance.

“I think he did a great job dictating on the ball. He got the first bucket of the game. I drew up the first play for him, but we didn’t get to run it because they won the tip,” Guthrie explained, reflecting on Bronny’s impact in his G League debut.

Guthrie continued: “I thought he got the first bucket, he played great, he played unselfishly, and he played within the flow of the game. And I thought, like all our guards, we defended at a high level. We talked about dictating.” With these encouraging words, the South Bay Lakers coach instilled confidence in LeBron James‘ son as he prepares for the challenges ahead.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the preseason NBA game at Footprint Center.

Bronny’s performance in his debut

Expectations were high as Bronny James made his NBA G League debut, but his performance left some fans wanting more. Despite the South Bay Lakers cruising to a comfortable victory, Bronny struggled to make a significant impact on the court.

The young guard finished with six points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field, failing to connect on any of his three-point attempts. He contributed three rebounds, four assists, and two steals to round out his stat line.

While the numbers were modest, Bronny managed to improve on his scoring output compared to his five brief appearances with the Lakers earlier this season, where his opportunities were limited.

What’s next for Bronny and the South Bay Lakers?

The G League tipped off on Saturday, and teams are setting their sights on strong performances as the season unfolds. For the South Bay Lakers, their next matchup is set for November 15 against the Santa Cruz Warriors, offering Bronny James an opportunity for redemption.

South Bay Lakers fixture:

vs. Santa Cruz Warriors – Game 2 – November 15

vs. Stockton Kings – Game 3 – November 17

vs. San Diego Clippers – Game 4 – November 20

vs. Stockton Kings – Game 5 – November 24

vs. San Diego Clippers – Game 6 – November 26