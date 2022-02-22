Odell Beckham Jr again with a knee injury, same left knee, but this time he scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl that helped the Rams win a ring. Check here when Odell will be back.

Odell Beckham Jr is an NFL champion with the Los Angeles Rams, he scored a touchdown in the Rams' victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Odell finally achieved what he had been chasing so much since the beginning of his career with the New York Giants in 2014.

The 2021-22 NFL season was good for Odell Beckham Jr as he closed it with good numbers, better stats than his last two years with the Browns. 305 receiving yards, 11.3 yards per attempt, 27 receptions and 5 touchdowns, all in the regular season. In the 2022 playoffs with the Rams, Odell's stats were the best of his career with 288 receiving yards, 13.7 yards average, 21 receptions and 2 touchdowns.

The Browns never took advantage of Beckham Jr even though he had a good first year with them in 2019 with 1,035 yards and 74 receptions. That wasn't enough for the Browns to make the playoffs that season and then the left knee injury spelled Odell's fate with the Browns.

Will Odell Beckham Jr need knee surgery?

Yes, the surgery took place between February 15 and 21 according to what the NFL Network reported, but there are still no details about whether the surgery was a success and who was the surgeon who treated Odell, although it is likely that Odell will report all on his social channels.

How long will it take for Odell Beckham jr to recover?

Approximately 8 months since the last time Odell Beckham Jr suffered a knee injury he returned to the field within 8-10 months after surgery. Odell will likely play football again between October and November 2022.

What is Odell Beckham Jr’s contract projection for the 2022 NFL season?

His next contract projection with the Rams is $1.5m to $3m for one year. Odell Beckham Jr's contract was for 1 year with the Los Angeles Rams for $1.25m, but after the end of the regular season, playoffs and Super Bowl victory he got $3m in incentives for a total of $4.25m in a short season with the Rams.

