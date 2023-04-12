The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner, but this time it will be shorter than usual. For the first round, there will only be 31 picks instead of 32 and here's the reason why.

2023 NFL Draft: Why are there only 31 picks in the first round instead of 32?

In a few weeks, hundreds of college players will know their fate. The 2023 NFL Draft is near, but this year's edition will be different. There will only be 31 first-round picks instead of 32 due to a huge mistake by one team.

According to multiple reports, and as it is usual in the NFL Draft, the quarterbacks are the priority for multiple teams. There are tons of top prospects this year, but it seems like Bryce Young will be the one who gets the 1st-overall pick.

Recently, the Carolina Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears to be the first ones to select in the upcoming Draft. However, this year's edition will be different as there won't be 32 picks in the first round.

Why are there only 31 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

In the NFL there are 32 teams and each one gets a pick in the NFL Draft based on their previous performance. Some franchises trade those spots for players or better selections, but the league could also take them away if necessary.

This year, the NFL Draft will only have 31 picks in the first round, not 32. The Miami Dolphins are guilty of this change as they didn't follow the league's rules in 2022.

The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two draft picks for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton while they were under contract with the Buccaneers and the Saints, respectively. One of those selections was their 2023-first round pick and the other one their 3rd-round pick in 2024.

Initially, the Dolphins had two first-round picks this year. The league took away the one they received based on their performance in 2022, but the other one they decided to trade it to the Denver Broncos for Bradley Chubb.