The San Francisco 49ers have made a move to strengthen their roster as they aim to continue having a complete roster. With a solid 2-0 start to the season, the 49ers are taking the necessary steps to address any gaps in their lineup that could potentially hinder their championship pursuit.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers are signing cornerback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. This decision of adding a veteran to the secondary depth comes after a series of injuries to key players.

On Saturday cornerback Samuel Womack was placed on injured reserve due to an MCL injury. Additionally, cornerback Ambry Thomas is dealing with a knee injury sustained during a recent win over the Los Angeles Rams, and Deommodore Lenoir also left the same game with an injury.

Anthony Brown’s Injury

This addition to the roster could be significant due to the natural impact of the position. However, there is no denying that Brown’s arrival has a certain question mark regarding his recent injury that finished his season early.

Brown suffered a torn Achilles in Week 13 of the 2022 season while playing for the Dallas Cowboys, which led to his placement on injured reserve on December 10. Any injury poses a risk to a player’s future, but this one in particular may limit athleticism more than others.

Playing cornerback requires not only pure straight-line speed, as the ability to change directions appears as another massive requirement. Evidently, the 49ers were sure enough to sign him from the practice squad of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How Old Is Anthony Brown?

Anthony Brown 29 years old.