The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades. Last season, the team failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver. As it’s been tradition, a huge debate about his future ignited.

Furthermore, the NFC East will be really tough in the near future. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have probably the best roster in football, the Giants are on a great rebuilding process under Brian Daboll and Washington could improve thanks to the arrival of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

Now, the Dallas Cowboys are facing another huge controversy in the NFL. Considering Dak Prescott hasn’t signed a contract extension, many experts wonder if Jerry Jones believes Trey Lance could be the future in case the veteran doesn’t take the franchise to a championship in 2023.

Trey Lance has a message for Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has a valid contract with the Dallas Cowboys until 2024. However, after that point, no one knows for sure what will happen with his future. From this moment on, the star player has to share the quarterback room with a huge prospect like Trey Lance.

Before the 2023 season, Prescott clearly appeared as the leader of a depth chart which included Cooper Rush and Will Grier. No one thought Jerry Jones would make a final move to shake the franchise.

Then, last Friday, the Cowboys confirmed a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Trey Lance. He is definitely ready to get a shot at redemption.

“I really tried not to expect anything one way or another, but I can say that when I heard Cowboys, I had a big smile on my face. I was very excited to be here. It was a little bit surreal for me hearing I was going to come here knowing everything about this historic organization.”

Of course, the big question was a possible competition with Dak Prescott. Lance just had great words about him. “The type of person he is, first and foremost. I think everyone knows that. How he treats people, how I’ve seen him treat people just in the building these few days.”

Right now, Trey Lance is just ready to help the team. “The few conversations I had with him (Dak), just texting him when I had my ankle injury, things like that. That shows just the type of person he is. Obviously, the football stuff kind of speaks for itself. I’m still trying to learn from Day 1. I’ve got a long way to go there, but definitely I’m looking forward to being a sponge. Just soaking up everything I can from him.”