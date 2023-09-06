Nick Bosa's new contract at 49ers: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Nick Bosa’s holdout is finally over. The defensive end has signed a new lucrative contract with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2023 NFL season. How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year under this new deal?

The 49ers have resolved their biggest problem. Nick Bosa, their star defensive end, sought a contract extension before the start of the upcoming season to play this year, and everyone thought he wouldn’t be ready for Week 1.

However, things have recently taken a complete turn. San Francisco offered Nick Bosa an irresistible new deal, so now the defensive end is prepared to play in the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nick Bosa’s salary at the San Francisco 49ers

After several weeks of waiting, Nick Bosa has finally signed a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC West team offered him a 5-year, $170 million contract extension, with $122.5 million of it fully guaranteed.

How much does Nick Bosa make a week?

With this lucrative deal, Nick Bosa’s money average per year is $34 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, the defensive end makes $2.8 million a month. That would make it $708,333 a week; $101,190 a day; $4,216 an hour; $70 a minute; or $1.17 a second.