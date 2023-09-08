The Tennesse Titans signed DeAndre Hopkins earlier this year, but they wer not th eonly ones interested in him. Now, the wide receiver has revealed which teams rejected him during this offseason.

At the end of the 2022 NFL campaign, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was time to move on from DeAndre Hopkins. The wide receiver didn’t live up to the expectations even though he was seen as a key player to help Kyler Murray succeed.

Prior to signing a two-year deal with the Titans, there were several teams interested in Hopkins. The player also reached out multiple clubs, but they completely rejected him.

DeAndre Hopkins names the four teams that rejected him this offseason

DeAndre Hopkins will play for his third NFL team this year. The wide receiver didn’t have a great time with the Cardinals, so that’s why he expects to have a remarkable year with the Titans and prove everyone that he’s still an elite player.

During this offseason, Hopkins reached out several teams to let them know his interest in joining their cause. However, they were not interested in signing him and that’s why he landed in Tennessee.

“Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. Giants didn’t want me,” Hopkins said to GQ. “Sh-t. Who else ain’t want me? San Fran ain’t want me.”

What is DeAndre Hopkins’ contract with the Titans?

DeAndre Hopkins signed a two year, $26 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.