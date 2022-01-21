The Packers made a wise decision over a decade ago when they drafted Aaron Rodgers, he is and remains the perfect quarterback for the team after the retirement of a big name. Check here when Rodgers was drafted.

The Packers at that time were looking for someone to replace a legend like Brett Favre, it was not an easy task but the Packers were determined that the team's next quarterback would come from a draft. The rookie in question was Aaron Rodgers, a young man little known but with good numbers in his college football career.

Aaron Rodgers played only two years with the California Golden Bears between 2003 and 2004, those were two good seasons but not the best for Rodgers. In 2004 Rodgers threw for 24 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, that was his best season.

Two seasons playing college football were enough for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were looking for a quarterback to replace the one they had at the time. But the Packers also knew that if Rodgers wasn't what they expected it would all fall apart for the team.

When was Aaron Rodgers drafted by Green Bay Packers?

Aaron Rodgers was drafted in the 1st round, 24th overall of the 2005 NFL draft. During that same draft, other big names were selected such as Alex Smith, Ryan Fitzpatrick, among others. Rodgers wasn't one of the big favorites but it was obvious he was going to be drafted in the first round.

When did Aaron Rodgers debut with the Packers?

The first time Rodgers officially threw a pass for the Packers was in a game against the Saints, he entered the game to throw a single pass. That game was on October 9, 2005, and almost two months later on December 19 of that same year Rodgers threw 15 passes against the Ravens.

His first game as a starter with the Packers was in 2008 when Brett Favre finally retired, Rodgers played his first game as a starter against the Vikings in what was also his first 24-19 win of his career.