With all the rumors about Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the New York Jets, team legend Darrelle Revis shared some words of wisdom.

With Aaron Rodgers out of his dark retreat, he's officially on the clock to make a decision about his NFL future. Will he force his way out of the Green Bay Packers, or will he stay for another season? That's anybody's guess.

Rodgers has earned a bit of a reputation for being a troublemaker as of late, so whichever team wants to make a run at him will have to deal with his volatile character and a massive paycheck.

That's why New York Jets legend Darrelle Revis believes that, as much as he could thrive in the Big Apple, he'll need to be humble if he's traded to the Jets as some insiders predict he'll be.

NFL News: Darrelle Revis Urges Aaron Rodgers To Be Humble In New York

“Come in humble,” Revis told Rodgers through TMZ Sports. "I believe he has weapons at every position. As Jets fans. As Jet lovers. We can see some high-scoring games. We can see some big victories. Having a superstar quarterback in Rodgers, he can definitely put points on the board very quickly which would help the defense rest much better and they can be more explosive."

Jets Legend Joe Klecko Doesn't Want Rodgers In New York

That's in line with what another former team legend seems to think. However, per Joe Klecko, Rodgers isn't going to be humble, and his attitude is only going to ruin the team and their chemistry:

"I don't think Rodgers is a fit with the young guys," Klecko said. "I related this to myself when we came up as a young team when we started winning. Why it was a good fit for all of us was because we all worked together and came up together. I've watched Rodgers over the years. He's a great player. You don't become an MVP three times without doing what he's done.

"When he didn't have the perfect arrangement with receivers and the line, his attitude was condescending somewhat to the players," he added. "[Garrett] Wilson won Offensive Rookie of the Year. I can't see him coming back to the huddle and Rodgers lambasting him for running the wrong route. It's not gonna fit. I don't see it."

There's no denying that Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever grace the game of football. But the Jets might be cautious about bringing him in unless he's ready to make some attitude adjustments.