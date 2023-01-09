Though he’s still under contract for a few more years with the Green Bay Packers, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks undecided on his future.

The Packers almost turned their season around in the final weeks, but they eventually fell short. A defeat to the Lions in the 2022 NFL season finale sealed their fate, and now many wonder what’s next for Aaron Rodgers.

The veteran quarterback has shown he can still play, but Father Time seems to have started to catch up to him. Therefore, the question many people make is whether he or the front office will decide to move on.

It is cleary not an easy decision to make, since Green Bay didn’t have to worry about the quarterback position for years. This time, Rodgers has suggested he’s willing to do what the team deems best.

Aaron Rodgers suggests the ball is on the Packers’ court

“I’m not going to hold them hostage,” Rodgers said in regard to his future with the Packers, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “We’re still in January here. March is free agency. ... At some point the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is. And that’s what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what’s the organization doing? That’s part of it as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there.

“I don’t think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred to other things that might not ever fill that large void. But like I said, I feel good about what I’ve accomplished in this league and wouldn’t have any regrets walking away.”

However, in the event he leaves Green Bay, it doesn’t necessarily mean Rodgers will retire from football. When asked on whether he could suit up for another NFL team, the 4x MVP left the door open. “I don’t know. I don’t like saying never,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is under contract through the 2026 season, having signed a lucrative extension in the summer of 2022. Considering that next year he would make nearly $60 million, will Rodgers give up all that money? His latest comments suggest that it’s up to the Packers’ brass.