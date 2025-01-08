The Dallas Cowboys have a two-time Pro Bowler on their roster who perhaps never imagined being where he is today. Starting his career as a soccer player in MLS, it was none other than Jerry Jones who set his sights on him. Today, he plays a key role on Dak Prescott‘s team.

His height and physique were the perfect match for the stereotypical image of an American football player. Despite this, he never showed interest in the sport. Instead, he focused on soccer, dedicating himself to it from a young age until making the jump to professional soccer with Toronto FC.

Brandon Aubrey’s life story took a dramatic turn at a certain point. At one moment, he was playing as a center-back in the top soccer league in the United States, and just like that, he found himself on the roster of the Dallas Cowboys, sharing the team with, among others, Dak Prescott.

“I was a soccer player, I still love soccer, but when I was away from the sport, working on my career, my wife encouraged me to kick. I realized I could do it, hired a good coach, and here I am,” said the rookie kicker in an interview featured on ESPN.com.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys kicks a field goal as Bryan Anger #5 holds against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

His arrival at the Cowboys

Brandon Aubrey was selected in the first round (21st overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC, making the jump to professional soccer in his career. However, with limited playing time, he was loaned to Toronto FC II, the club’s second team, in the USL for the 2017 season, where he gained more experience.

John Fassel, the Cowboys‘ special teams coach, discovered Aubrey’s talent, and together with Jerry Jones, they decided to recruit him for the team. “I had never seen a kicker or anyone who was as natural as he is.”

“(Aubrey) doesn’t have refined technique, let alone the best fundamentals. He simply kicks the ball based on what his instinct tells him or how he’s learned to do it.”

During his first season wearing the Cowboys’ colors, Aubrey finished his performance with 30 field goals made.

Aubrey’s life after soccer

After being cut by Toronto FC, Aubrey stayed away from professional sports for a while before making his return to the USFL. “Three years ago, I was working as a software engineer and practicing kicks until the opportunity in the USFL came along. (I’m) very grateful for that, and obviously, I never would have imagined this, not even in my wildest dreams.”

“I just try to keep moving forward, because in professional sports, it only matters what you did today. I learned that the hard way when I was in soccer,” Aubrey stated.

One of the attendees at the Birmingham Stallions decided to reach out to Fassell, who, after seeing the kicker’s skills, wasted no time contacting the Cowboys’ front office to facilitate his arrival to the NFL.

Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a 33-13 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection

Aubrey’s level of play since his arrival in Dallas has undoubtedly been exceptional, to the point that the kicker was named a Pro Bowler in each of his two seasons in the NFL.

In his league debut, the player made 30 field goals for Mike McCarthy’s team, while this season he converted 46. Out of 85 career attempts, he has made 76, boasting an impressive conversion rate of nearly 90%.

