Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins send definitive conclusion to Tyreek Hill about his future amid trade rumors

Miami Dolphins, through its top executives, clarified the controversial situation of Tyreek Hill, who was rumored to be leaving the team after failing to qualify for the NFL playoffs.

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldTyreek Hill, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins

By Ignacio Cairola

The Miami Dolphins saw their eventful season come to an end after a 32-20 loss to the New York Jets in Week 18. Expectations of making the NFL playoffs fizzled, and a key weapon like Tyreek Hill was controversial when he made an impulsive statement in the moments following his team’s loss.

“I’m opening the door. I’m out. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there,” Hill had said after the loss against the Jets. His statement raised a high level of concern and controversy, along with strong trade rumors.

Hill’s strong words generated a tremor because he is one of the star players of the Miami franchise, knowing that the Dolphins had never had any intention of trading him. It seemed, by his effusiveness, that his hours with Mike McDaniel’s team would be numbered. However, the controversial situation has taken a new turn.

Advertisement

Dolphins’ clear message to Hill

Following the episode of Hill’s statements, general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel met with the 30-year-old wide receiver to clarify his future in the wake of his statements. “We had productive conversations. The one thing I would say is, in a frustrating season, Hill was very emotional. I think with all that and him playing through his injury, we just came to a point and from our conversations, again we’ll keep it private. But we had productive conversations,” Grier said, clarifying the situation between Hill and the Dolphins. Miami’s star will remain with the team.

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

Advertisement

Grier attributed Hill’s actions to frustration over a mediocre season. At the same time, the Dolphins general manager clarified that the wide receiver did not request a trade during their conversation. In addition, McDaniel said he had a long meeting with Hill in which he told him he would not tolerate the receiver leaving a game.

NFL News: Tyreek Hill sends strong message about his future with the Dolphins for next season

see also

NFL News: Tyreek Hill sends strong message about his future with the Dolphins for next season

What injury complicated Hill’s season with the Dolphins?

Hill was dealing with a torn ligament in his wrist that hampered him midway through the season. The 30-year-old wide receiver even took the field against the Buffalo Bills in early November when it appeared he would miss the game. Despite his recent controversial statement, he has always been seen as committed to Miami.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

ALSO READ

Travis Kelce makes one thing clear to Bengals after loss to Broncos
NFL

Travis Kelce makes one thing clear to Bengals after loss to Broncos

MLB Rumors: Giants target Dodgers pitcher to strengthen rotation after Justin Verlander signing
MLB

MLB Rumors: Giants target Dodgers pitcher to strengthen rotation after Justin Verlander signing

Roki Sasaki draws new interest as Dodgers wait in the wings
MLB

Roki Sasaki draws new interest as Dodgers wait in the wings

NFL News: MLS player who caught Jerry Jones' eye now plays key role for Dak Prescott's Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: MLS player who caught Jerry Jones' eye now plays key role for Dak Prescott's Cowboys

Better Collective Logo