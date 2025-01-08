NFL News: Dolphins send definitive conclusion to Tyreek Hill about his future amid trade rumors

The Miami Dolphins saw their eventful season come to an end after a 32-20 loss to the New York Jets in Week 18. Expectations of making the NFL playoffs fizzled, and a key weapon like Tyreek Hill was controversial when he made an impulsive statement in the moments following his team’s loss.

“I’m opening the door. I’m out. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there,” Hill had said after the loss against the Jets. His statement raised a high level of concern and controversy, along with strong trade rumors.

Hill’s strong words generated a tremor because he is one of the star players of the Miami franchise, knowing that the Dolphins had never had any intention of trading him. It seemed, by his effusiveness, that his hours with Mike McDaniel’s team would be numbered. However, the controversial situation has taken a new turn.

Dolphins’ clear message to Hill

Following the episode of Hill’s statements, general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel met with the 30-year-old wide receiver to clarify his future in the wake of his statements. “We had productive conversations. The one thing I would say is, in a frustrating season, Hill was very emotional. I think with all that and him playing through his injury, we just came to a point and from our conversations, again we’ll keep it private. But we had productive conversations,” Grier said, clarifying the situation between Hill and the Dolphins. Miami’s star will remain with the team.

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

Grier attributed Hill’s actions to frustration over a mediocre season. At the same time, the Dolphins general manager clarified that the wide receiver did not request a trade during their conversation. In addition, McDaniel said he had a long meeting with Hill in which he told him he would not tolerate the receiver leaving a game.

What injury complicated Hill’s season with the Dolphins?

Hill was dealing with a torn ligament in his wrist that hampered him midway through the season. The 30-year-old wide receiver even took the field against the Buffalo Bills in early November when it appeared he would miss the game. Despite his recent controversial statement, he has always been seen as committed to Miami.