Nobody knows what Aaron Rodgers will do in 2023. One of his teammates at the Green Bay Packers is confident the quarterback will be back for next season, but if not, he believes they'll be fine with Jordan Love.

Aaron Rodgers has a big decision to make this offseason. Even though he signed a contract extension with the Packers just a year ago, the veteran quarterback doesn't know whether he'll continue playing football.

The 2022 NFL season may have given the 4x MVP a lot to think about, since Green Bay failed to make the playoffs. Rodgers is owed $60 million next year, but he already said there's no way he's coming back for that money.

However, he is not sure whether he'll return at all. Even if he doesn't retire, there's a chance Rodgers could be traded (the Jets and Raiders are potential landing spots). Aaron Jones prefers to think he'll be back in Green Bay, though.

Aaron Jones believes Aaron Rodgers will return to Packers in 2023

"I think he'll be back," Jones told Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless about Rodgers' future on Undisputed. "That's tough to turn down," Jones joked about the money Rodgers is due in 2023.

"I think he wants to go out on his own, if he's retiring I think he wants to go out on his own," he added. "I definitely see him coming back and playing. Hopefully, that's in Green Bay. He's a great leader for us, a guy like that brings a lot of people along."

Aaron Jones says Packers would still be fine with Jordan Love

Jones has every right to be optimistic, but Rodgers can definitely come out of his darkness retreat convinced that it's time to go. In the event he leaves, however, the running back believes the Packers will be safe with Jordan Love.

"Jordan Love is ready," Jones said. "Jordan is very smart, he listens. He wants to be successful, he wants to put everybody in the right positions. The games he went in, he played well. ... I think we'll be just fine, I've got a lot of trust in Jordan."