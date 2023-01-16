The kicker is a key position in every roster. Brett Maher currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys, so here is his complete profile regarding his age, height, contract, career stats and social media.

Nowadays, the kicker is a vital position for any NFL team. Brett Maher is currently part of the Cowboys and he has helped them a lot this 2022 season, so here is his complete profile.

How old is Brett Maher?

Brett Maher was born on November 21, 1989, so he is currently 33 years old. His place of birth was Kearney, Nebraska, USA.

How tall is Brett Maher?

Brett Maher is 6’1” (1.85 m) and he weights around 183 lbs (83 kg).

What is Brett Maher's contract?

The kicker arrived in 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys, where he signed a 1-year contract for $965,000. It is his second run with the Lonely Star, as he played with them in 2018 and 2019. Then, he was part of the Commanders, Texans, Cardinals and Saints.

What are Brett Maher's career stats?

During his five seasons in the NFL, Brett maher has played 54 games. He has 94 field goals made out of 116 attempts and 128 extra points made out of 134 attempts.

Does Brett Maher have any social media?

You can find Brett maher on Twitter as @brett_maher.