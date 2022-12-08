The Green Bay Packers are having a rough 2022 NFL season. Even though Aaron Rodgers seemed to be their saviour, the quarterback has them out of the Playoff picture, but can they still advance to the next stage?

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Packers still make the playoffs in the 2022 NFL season?

Aaron Rodgers will probably have one last chance to prove himself for the Green Bay Packers. In this 2022 NFL season, they are still alive, but of course there are tons of doubts regarding if they can make it to the playoffs this year.

The Packers have had some ups and downs in this 2022 NFL season. Everyone expected them to have a big epic fight against the Minnesota Vikings for the first spot in the NFC North, but they have been far from that.

Now, the fans have had enough and are asking for results after they maintained Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback must respond, but first they have to make it to the playoffs.

What does the Green Bay Packers need to make it to playoffs?

It has been a rough season for the Packers (5-8), but there's still a light at the end of the tunnel. Even though they have a negative record after 13 weeks, they can still make it to the playoffs.

The Packers must have a perfect run in their last four games in order to aspire to a Wild Card spot. It is impossible for them to dream about winning the NFC North as the Vikings have a 10-2 record.

Unfortunately, there are five teams with a better record than the Packers nowadays (Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Seahawks and Lions) and one more with their same amount of wins and defeats (Falcons).

The Packers could make it to the Playoffs through the Wild Card round, but it is clear that they need a miracle. They must win all their games and hope that the five mentioned before lose more than three.

These are the remaining games for the Green Bay Packers: