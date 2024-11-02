Bad news for the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes loses another offensive teammate for the rest of the season

In the lead-up to a crucial matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is left without a key offensive teammate for the remainder of the season.

The impressive campaign so far by the Kansas City Chiefs is remarkable given the number and significance of injuries they have faced this season. Andy Reid‘s team continually reinvents itself, which is evident week after week. Ahead of the matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday, it is known that Patrick Mahomes will unfortunately be without an offensive teammate who will miss the rest of the year due to injury.

With the primary goal of preserving their undefeated record and securing their eighth consecutive victory, the Chiefs will host Baker Mayfield and company in a new edition of Monday Night Football, all while dealing with a roster increasingly impacted by injuries.

This time, as reported by head coach Andy Reid after Friday’s practice, TE Jared Wiley suffered an injury. The rookie tore his ACL, which means his recovery will take several weeks, and he will not see any more playing time this season.

It was also reported that the injury occurred during a non-contact practice drill. Wiley was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 131 overall pick.

Jared Wiley #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Mahomes continues to lose teammates due to injury

The Chiefs’ season is not only admirable for their performance on the field week after week, but it also highlights the significant number of injuries they have had to contend with, affecting both Andy Reid and star QB Patrick Mahomes.

The recent injury of Jared Wiley adds to the loss of another TE, which Mahomes lamented in a heartfelt message. The player in question is none other than Jody Fortson, who was injured during the victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s extremely tough just because you know how hard he’s worked to get back from the injuries that he’s had in the past. Such a good dude. He’ll do whatever to be on that football field. He’s one of those guys where you’re like, ‘Go block the middle linebacker,’ he’ll go block the middle linebacker. He’ll do whatever it takes to help your team win. You feel terrible. You know how much it means for him, and it means a lot for us for him to be out there,” Mahomes stated.

Jody Fortson #88 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The importance of Travis Kelce right now

The series of injuries within the Chiefs’ roster, particularly at the TE position, has made star Travis Kelce increasingly pivotal to the team. Coach Andy Reid addressed this situation and delivered a clear message to the rest of the league.

“He’s one of the great ones. You might slow him down for a minute, but not for very long,” HC Andy Reid told reporters about Kelce, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

What’s next for the Kansas City Chiefs?

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, November 4th

vs Denver Broncos, November 10th

vs Buffalo Bills, November 17h

vs Carolina Panthers, November 24th

vs Las Vegas Raiders, November 29th