Patrick Mahomes thinks there's still work to do after winning the Super Bowl 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs are the new NFL champions. In a very exciting match, the AFC West team defeated the Eagles, with Patrick Mahomes selected as the Most Valuable Player of the game.

After winning two Super Bowls in four years with Mahomes, he was questioned if he thinks the Chiefs are a new dynasty, but the quarterback thinks otherwise. "We're not done yet," the 27-year-old answered while lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Despite struggling with his ankle injury, the quarterback had an amazing game with 21 passes completed out of 27 attempts, 182 yards and three touchdowns, helphing his team to get the victory against the Eagles.