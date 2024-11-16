Bill Belichick issues strong statement on the rivalry between Wilson's Steelers and Jackson's Ravens

Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens and Russell Wilson's Pittsburgh Steelers will go head-to-head this weekend, and legendary coach Bill Belichick made his thoughts clear about the matchup.

This weekend, the NFL brings us one of the most exciting matchups of the week, set to take place at Acrisure Stadium. Russell Wilson‘s Pittsburgh Steelers will host Lamar Jackson‘s Baltimore Ravens, rekindling one of the fiercest rivalries in the league. Legendary coach Bill Belichick weighed in on this crucial showdown.

This thrilling showdown between Mike Tomlin’s and John Harbaugh’s teams takes place in a context where both franchises arrive with seven wins, each considered a serious contender not only for the AFC North title but also for a coveted playoff spot.

In what is expected to be one of the most intense rivalries in the league, none other than the successful head coach Bill Belichick made his feelings clear about the matchup during a recent appearance on his “Coach” podcast: “The Ravens and the Steelers can’t stand each other.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The multiple-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the Patriots made it clear that both teams will give it their all in this matchup, leaving nothing on the field as they fight for the win: “They don’t do Christmas cards. Those two teams, they do not like each other. This is really going to be an interesting game.”

Advertisement

Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by Jeremiah Moon #48 of the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter of a game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Advertisement

Belichick’s keys to the game

Bill Belichick may be one of the most experienced and successful coaches in NFL history. Although now away from the sidelines, he didn’t miss the opportunity to analyze the classic matchup between the Steelers and Ravens, offering his clear perspective on the strengths and weaknesses of both teams.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bill Belichick jabs Patriots over Joshua Uche trade with big prediction for Andy Reid, Chiefs

“This is a little bit of strength on strength,” Belichick said. “When you look at Pittsburgh’s defense and Baltimore’s offense… (Lamar) Jackson’s Jackson. Pittsburgh’s Pittsburgh’s defense. (Mike) Tomlin’s Tomlin. There’s a lot of familiarity there and a lot of dislike,” Former Patriots head coach finally stated.

When will the Steelers vs Ravens game be played?

One of the most significant matchups of Week 11 in the NFL will feature a showdown between Baltimore and Steelers. Led by Lamar Jackson, the Ravens will head to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 27, in one of the first games of the Sunday slate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both teams will be looking for their eighth win of the season, a victory that will position them as the sole leaders of the AFC North as they enter a crucial stretch of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming matches

vs Baltimore Ravens

vs Cleveland Browns

vs Cincinnati Bengals

vs Cleveland Browns

vs Philadelphia Eagles

Advertisement

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?

vs Pittsburgh Steelers

vs Los Angeles Chargers

vs Philadelphia Eagles

vs New York Giants

vs Pittsburgh Steelers