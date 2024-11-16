NFL News: Steelers' Russell Wilson reveals the key to beating Lamar Jackson's Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers will host Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated duels of the 2024 NFL season. In addition to defining the future of the AFC North, this game will feature Russell Wilson facing Lamar Jackson in an attractive duel of star quarterbacks in the league.

Wilson has returned from his calf injury in great shape and with him on the field, the Steelers have not lost and have won three straight presentations. This will be the 35-year-old quarterback’s first game in a Pittsburgh uniform against the Ravens , so it is understandable that he has high expectations as the protagonist of one of the NFL’s biggest rivalries.

While the Steelers have won seven of the last eight meetings against the Ravens and are 3-1 when facing Jackson, Sunday’s game will be a big challenge for two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. Wilson has the experience to name the key to achieving victory.

Wilson reveals the key to beating Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

“The way we win it is by playing good, clean football. You do the things well that you do well already. You have to make clutch plays. They got guys on both sides of the ball that can make some great plays. We do, too. Every game is important, but division games carry more weight. We get to play in front of our fans, and that will be a great experience for us,” Wilson revealed about the game against the Ravens according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Steelers DT Cam Heyward said game against Ravens will be a demanding test

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward will play in his 28th game against the Ravens this Sunday, second only to the legendary Ben Roethlisberger. The voice of Wilson’s teammate is more than authoritative when it comes to what it will be like to face the Ravens. “It’s going to be a physical battle, there’s going to be soreness after the match. It will feel like a playoff game because both teams are looking for the AFC North crown,” Heyward sentenced.

The Steelers know this is a crucial game to control the path to the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh and Baltimore have won the division in 16 of the 22 seasons in the history of the AFC North, which was created in 2002, so the hegemony of the two teams is notorious. In fact, the franchise that has Wilson as its star quarterback this season won the division for the last time in 2020.

The attractive quarterback duel between Wilson and Jackson

Wilson will have the opportunity to prove his worth in the most intense matchup since returning to the field in October. So far, the Steelers quarterback has accounted for six touchdowns and 50 pass completions for 737 yards. On the other side, Jackson is looking for his third MVP trophy. The Ravens star is second on the season in passing yards with 2669 and leads the league with 24 touchdowns.

How are the Ravens and Steelers approaching Sunday’s game?

The Steelers lead the AFC North with a 7-2 record and a four-game winning streak, while the Ravens are 7-3 and in second place in the standings. Both teams know that the division winner has advanced to at least the conference championship game in the last three seasons, so it is essential to take the first chapter of this rivalry. In terms of absences, Pittsburgh may be without key player running back Jaylen Warren, who is listed as questionable.