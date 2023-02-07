The Chiefs had multiple injuries in the AFC Championship game against the Bengals, but they may have them back. Check out what are the players Kansas City is recovering for the Super Bowl.

The AFC Championship Game had an epic ending with a game-winning field goal made by Harrison Butker. Defeating the Cincinnati Bengals took the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl, although some players got injured in that match.

It was a battle for both teams for the chance to go up against the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes played through a high ankle sprain that day, but he wasn’t the only one that has to be monitored this week.

Having every player ready to go will be a key for them. In their latest win they had to replace some starters during the game in what led to a finish with a lot of backups. Now they seem good enough to be back in the team.

What players are returning from injury in the Kansas City Chiefs?

The main player that was forced to leave the field vs the Cincinnati Bengals was from the defensive side. Early in the first quarter L’Jarius Sneed suffered a concussion when he tried to tackle an opponent, making him stay out of the game. Fortunately for them, the cornerback confirmed he cleared the concussion protocol.

Another doubt regarding his shape was on Kadarius Toney. The wide receiver was limited in that game for an ankle injury added to a hamstring issue. He didn’t participate in last week’s training sessions, so it raised some concerns regarding his status. Though Toney assured he will play on Sunday despite having those ailments. His presence could be meaningful since the team moved WR Mecole Hardman to the IR.