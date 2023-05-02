The defending Super Bowl champions continue making moves even after the draft. Kansas City Chiefs just signed a key offensive weapon for Patrick Mahomes. Check out who that player is.

Kansas City had a great weekend as a city hosting the 2023 NFL Draft. However, they also had a good start of the week following the recent news regarding their roster. Someone who is definitely thrilled about their signing is Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs know they will remain competitive as long a Mahomes is in the team. With the two-time NFL MVP around they always have a chance. Even more if Travis Kelce is also there, and head coach Andy Reid is calling the plays.

Surrounding their quarterback with valuable pieces will only increase their chances. Last year they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, but they signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling to try to replace him. Now they made sure to keep a player their superstar likes.

Chiefs keep an offensive piece to help Patrick Mahomes

The main characteristic of this offense is their passing game. That’s where they are probably the best in the NFL, although Reid was more willing to run the ball lately compared to his history as a head coach. This little wrinkle was especially effective in their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. They were rumored to be near an agreement with this key piece, but now they made it official.

Kansas City signed Jerick McKinnon to a one-year deal, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The veteran is a very important piece of the offense because he can help in every aspect of the position. He is good running the ball, although it was his production catching passes from the backfield what has been essential. His usage particularly near the goal-line granted him the confidence of the team.

McKinnon had a great stretch in the end of the regular season to finish with nine receiving touchdowns. Isiah Pacheco will likely start as the go-to RB, but both should get the chance to be featured in the offense thanks to their complementary playing styles. As of now, Clyde Edwards-Helaire might be the third in the pecking order after what the team decided on his fifth-year option.