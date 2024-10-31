The Philadelphia Eagles' 'tush push' play has limited Saquon Barkley's touchdown opportunities, prompting him to send a message to the team about it.

With Saquon Barkley’s arrival to the Philadelphia Eagles, many thought he’d become a scoring machine. However, the ‘tush push’ play has taken away some touchdown opportunities, and the running back has now spoken about it.

One of the most surprising moves this year was Barkley’s. The running back left the New York Giants to join the Eagles, signing with the direct rivals of his former team.

Philadelphia made the most attractive offer to the former Penn State player, leading him to join their ranks. Now, while Barkley is having a strong season, his touchdown count isn’t as high as he may have anticipated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saquon Barkley sends a message to Nick Sirianni on the ‘tush push’ play

During the offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles actively sought a star running back. With the departures of D’Andre Swift, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny, they needed a top-tier RB1.

see also NFL News: Jalen Hurts makes big promise to Eagles fans amid struggles

Barkley wasn’t comfortable with the Giants, as they hadn’t offered him a long-term contract extension. This led him to free agency, where he accepted the Eagles’ offer.

Advertisement

Surrounded by a powerful offensive line, Barkley is thriving, but he hasn’t scored as many touchdowns as he’d hoped due to the ‘tush push’ play.

Advertisement

Several times, the Eagles have reached the 1-yard line—ideal for the ‘tush push’ play. Most recently, Barkley put them in this position against the Bengals, but the team opted for their special play instead of letting him score.

Advertisement

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on after their 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Barkley has now addressed the situation. Surprisingly, he isn’t focused on personal accolades, revealing he’d rather see the team score and win, even if he doesn’t get the touchdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Obviously I want the touchdown. I’m not gonna say I don’t wanna score. I want to score,” Barkley said. “Whether it’s me scoring, Jalen scoring, just finding ways to get in the end zone. That’s the way to win football games.“

What’s next for the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Eagles are on a three-game winning streak currently. In Week 9, the NFC East club will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at home, potentially adding one more victory to their record.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers clear message about his roster

Week 9 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 10 @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 11 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 12 @ Los Angeles Rams

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Eagles win the NFC East this year? Will the Eagles win the NFC East this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE