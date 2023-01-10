The wild card round will have a clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so it won’t be an easy game for either. This time it was Cowboys owner Jerry Jones who talked about Mike McCarthy’s future. Find out what he said about the head coach.

The regular season has already finished following week 18. That means it is now time for the most attractive games to take part in the playoffs, although there is one with potentially huge repercussions. Jerry Jones talked about Mike McCarthy’s future ahead of the Dallas Cowboys clash with Tom Brady’s Buccaneers.

It was a very poor ending for the Cowboys on Sunday. A disappointing loss against the Washington Commanders left the team with a sour taste, especially for their offensive struggles. The score wouldn’t have changed their seeding, but it was still concerning.

Being the 5th seed in the NFC meant playing vs Tampa Bay up next. After a 12-5 record the head coach of that team should be secured for the following year, although there has always been doubts regarding McCarthy’s job in Dallas. Given it wouldn’t be surprising if they were eliminated, Cowboys owner talked about it before the rumors of an exit began again.

What did Jerry Jones say about Mike McCarthy’s future in the Cowboys?

The NFL playoffs will give the Cowboys the biggest challenge they had so far. To have Brady as the opposing QB in the wild card round may not be the best reward after a dozen wins, but that’s what their next game is. A defeat on the road is not something that would be too surprising since the Buccaneers already beat them in Dallas in the season opener.

Undoubtedly, a defeat in the first round will start the rumors of a head coach firing. But Jones didn’t hesitate when he was asked about it on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. This is what the Cowboys owner said regarding McCarthy’s future on the team.