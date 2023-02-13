The Super Bowl 2023 was one of the most attractive matches played recently between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and it is reflected on how many people watched this game.

How many people watched the Super Bowl 2023 between the Chiefs and Eagles?

To end the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles played the Super Bowl 2023 at Arizona with Rihanna's performance in the Halftime show, turning into a very attractive event for the audience. Here's how many people watched it.

The Super Bowl LVII was a historic event for the NFL. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles with a last-second field goal to end the game with a final 38-35 score and give Kansas City their third Vince Lombardi trophy.

If the game wasn't enough, the Halftime show was also memorable for music fans. Rihanna jumped into a stage for the first time after four years and shocked everybody with her incredible performance.

How many people watche the Super Bowl LVII between Chiefs and Eagles?

The Super Bowl is always followed by every type of fans, even if football is not their priority. For the LVII edition it was not different and it became one of the most watched events in history.

According to FOX Sports, Super Bowl 2023 drew an average viewership of 113 million. The match between the Chiefs and Eagles became the third-most watched television show of all time.

In comparison to last year's Super Bowl, there was a slight increase in viewerships. The Rams' victory over the Bengals had an average audience of 112.3 million viewers.

The peak of audience was registered during Rihanna's performance, when there was an average of 118.7 million viewers, the second-most watched Super Bowl halftime in NFL history.