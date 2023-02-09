There will be plenty of storylines in the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. One of them will have brothers Jason and Travis Kelce playing against each other. Find out if there has ever been a Super Bowl with two siblings facing off.

How many sibling match-ups have there been in the history of the Super Bowl?

Arizona will be at the center of attention with the Super Bowl coming. Since both brothers made it to the game a lot of headlines went to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Are they the only siblings to play against each other in this match?

One of the headlines will surely go with them not just because they are related. Both are key pieces for their teams being the best in the league at the positions they play. Jason was named a first-team All-Pro at center, while Travis took those honors as an unanimous choice.

One name that connects them in a different way is Andy Reid. The Chiefs head coach is the person that drafted both, choosing Jason when he was in Philadelphia and Travis in his first year in Kansas City. In all, there are a ton of things in common between these siblings.

Have there ever been brothers playing against each other in the Super Bowl?

There have been famous names connected that won the Super Bowl. The main example are the Manning brothers, but Peyton and Eli haven’t played against the other in that situation. Defensive backs Jason and Devin McCourty took it one step further as the twins won a title together with the New England Patriots.

This will be the first time ever that two brothers face off in the Super Bowl. Although there is an extra twist that applies. That’s the case only for players, but it did happen with coaches. In the final of the 2012 season the Baltimore Ravens coached by John Harbaugh defeated the San Francisco 49ers led by his brother Jim.