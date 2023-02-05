When a legend like Taylor says something about who are the best, we have to pay attention and analyze what that legend is saying, especially if it's about defensive players. Check here his top five.

Lawrence Taylor is one of those guys who left a deep mark within the NFL during the 20th century, but he is considered one of the greatest defensive players of all time no matter what century or year his name is mentioned.

Taylor's career lasted a little over ten years, but all that time he was loyal to the New York Giants where he was a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Other defensive players have tried to imitate Lawrence over the past few decades, but until now there is no other like him, fast, smart and brutal. The NFL of the 80s was much more ruthless.

What is the top 5 defensive players all-time according to Lawrence Taylor?

Lawrence Taylor was recently at the I AM ATHLETE podcast, during that show he announced who were, according to him, the top 5 defensive players all-time. Shameless Taylor included himself in the list as number one.

1. Lawrence Taylor

2. Reggie White

3. Deacon Jones

4. Deion Sanders

5. Ronnie Lott





“L.T” played outside linebacker for the New York Giants from 1981 to 1993, he won two Super Bowls (XXI, XXV) and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times (1981, 1982, 1986), among other career awards. .