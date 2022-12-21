The Packers have few receivers available to play as starters, but they're praying they'll be enough to make the playoffs this year. Check here who they are.

The Green Bay Packers still have a small, very small, chance to make it to the 2022 NFL playoffs but they still depend on what other teams do in the upcoming three weeks.

Aaron Rodgers isn't entirely to blame for the Packers' situation, but someone has to pay and he's likely to pay the price for a poor season, especially if the Packers don't make the playoffs.

The Packers still have three games to play to close out the 2022 regular season, Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings and Week 18 against the Detroit Lions.

Who are the three Packers' wide receivers in 2022?

The Packers have three wide receivers, Christian Watson (WR1), Allen Lazard (WR2), Romeo Doubs (WR3). On the other hand, the backup WRs for emergencies are Randall Cobb and Samori Toure.

In the last two weeks Allen Lazard had 5 receptions for 67 yards in a 28-19 win over the Chicago Bears. But the Packers' offensive line is using a lot more, at least in the last three weeks a their running back squad lead by A.J. Dillon.

The last two games of the 2022 regular season for the Packers will be at home, their record playing at home (entering week 16) is 4-3.